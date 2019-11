Crash along Interstate 85 near exit 102 in Cherokee County, November 16, 2019 (From: Christina Millwood)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Traffic is being detoured after a crash along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County near mile marker 102.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30pm.

According to Highway Patrol, all northbound traffic is being detoured to Exit 102, across Highway 5, then back onto I-85.

Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.