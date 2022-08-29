REIDVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.

“It gives a place for families to gather, young people to gather, a lot of restaurants and retail,” said Bill Cureton, owner and president of Triad Development.

Cureton said they’re in the process of finalizing design plans for the project. He said soon this vision will start coming to life.

In the next few weeks, people in Reidville can expect to see progress at the former elementary school site.

“The town council has decided, due to the cost of up fitting and bringing the school to today’s ADA standards that they want to have it demoed, so we’re getting the permits in place for that,” said Cureton.

After the building is torn down, Cureton said it could be just weeks before crews begin work on the town center.

“We should be starting construction this year. We’ve told the town council that we hope to have Main Street in before Christmas,” said Cureton.

He estimated, in total, this is an $18 to $20 million project. Cureton hopes people are excited to experience and visit the new town center.

“There’s going to be a lot of open space, a lot of walking trails, about 100,000 to 120,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and some second story townhouse apartments downtown,” said Cureton.

He said this project is a long time coming, after several delays over the years. 7News previously covered a meeting about the town center project in August 2018.

“2016, I believe, is when we first started working on this project. So, you know, it’s a great thing and sometimes great things take a little bit of time,” said Cureton.

He’s looking forward to work finally starting and said the town center will have a positive impact on people in the area.

“I always say to people, you know, ‘meet me downtown.’ It will be the first time you can say that, when that’s finally finished, you can meet me in downtown Reidville, with stuff to do,” said Cureton.

He said parts of the Reidville town center could be open by early next summer.