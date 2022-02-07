Developers work to clean up, transform former Union Bleachery Mill in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A pair of developers are working to turn the former Union Bleachery Mill in Greenville County, which has been empty for nearly two decades, into a place where people can live, work, and shop.

“It will become a huge amenity. It’s walkable, it will be walkable to downtown, bike-able to downtown,” said Rob Howell, a commercial broker with Avison Young.

The former mill is now getting a new life.

“This will become a true live, work, play, shop environment,” said co-developer Dean Warhaft. “‘On The Trail’ will completely change the character of what is now a blighted site and turn it back into the vibrant location it was 100 years ago.”

(From: Dean Warhaft)

Developers are taking steps to turn the more than 200-acre property into “On The Trail,” but they said it’s a slow process due to the size of project and environmental concerns too.

“Well, the fact that the site has been part of the superfund designation, which is reserved for highly polluted sites, made it much more difficult,” said Howell.

In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency put the property on its list of contaminated sites called “superfund.” Warhaft said it’s a joint effort to clean it up.

“We will actually start doing what’s called a work takeover for the portions of cleanup that we will be responsible for and the EPA will move forward with the groundwater cleanup that it will remain responsible for,” said Warhaft.

He said they’re working with state and federal agencies to make sure it’s safe.

“When people move onto the site, or work on the site, it will not be in areas where there is an environment concern,” said Warhaft.

It’s part of the process to create their ultimate vision, and he said “On The Trail” will the honor the site’s past too.

“Parts of the site are going to remain and they will be paying homage to the history of the site. The idea is to take the old and blend it with the new,” said Warhaft.

The developers also said due to the scope of the project, work will be done in phases. It could take 20 to 30 years to fully develop.