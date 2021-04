INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in Inman early Sunday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, the call came around 4:30 a.m. at a home on 5601 Highway 11.

The New Prospect Fire Chief told 7 News crews on the scene that the home is destroyed.

No word at this time if anyone was hurt.

