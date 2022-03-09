SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — New homes are being built daily in Spartanburg County. According to the county, at least five developers have submitted permits to build new homes.

“Demand is so high,” said Jessica Coker, a Spartanburg County Councilmember.

According to the U.S. Census, Spartanburg County grew by more than 15 percent from 2010 to 2020. Nearly $2 billion was invested in the county in 2021 alone.

“We had a little over 4,000 new jobs coming to the Upstate. That’s going to bring prosperity for our citizens. As they move up, we’re going to need to backfill those positions. That means more housing opportunities for people that are coming here for these jobs.”

In Boiling Springs, Ryan Homes is preparing to begin its third phase of developing Elmwood Cottages.

“The market’s great,” said Austin Fahr, a project manager for Ryan Homes.

About 50 houses have already been built in the development. Fahr said they will begin the next phase in April.

“We’ve already sold a couple houses in Phase Three,” said Fahr. “If someone wants to buy them, we’ll sell them that day.”

Coker said demand for housing has driven prices up.

“We have to increase supply to bring housing costs down to a more affordable level,” she said. “We want to retain our talent and have them stay here in the Upstate. That means that we need to have options here for them that are affordable.”