DHEC: Cat tests positive for rabies in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Someone may have been exposed to rabies in Anderson after a cat tested positive for the disease.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said someone was attacked by a rabid cat on July 19. That person was told to go to the hospital.

The cat was submitted to a DHEC laboratory for testing, where it was confirmed to have had rabies.

The cat was the sixth animal in Anderson County and the 82nd in the state to test positive for rabies this year.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal, however, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s onsite wastewater, rabies prevention and enforcement division.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to this cat or any other animals with rabies should contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585.