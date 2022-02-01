DHEC confirms rabid bat in Clinton, 1 dog potentially exposed

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC confirmed a bat found near Fair Place and Finney Drive in Clinton has tested positive for rabies and one dog was potentially exposed.

Officials said no people are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Jan. 27 and was confirmed to have rabies on Jan. 28. One dog was potentially exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

According to DHEC, never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook. Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:



• they wake up to find a bat in a room or tent

• a bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended

• they have been in direct contact with a bat.”

DHEC said people cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory.

Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn, officials said. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).