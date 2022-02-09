DHEC encourages people to get vaccinated as state surpasses 16,000 deaths from COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday the state surpassed more than 16,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Leaders also announced the first two cases of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron were identified in South Carolina. DHEC Director Dr. Brannon Traxler believes the cases are located in the midlands and said the subvariant was identified by an out of state lab.

Dr. Traxler said information about BA.2 suggests it’s more transmissible than the omicron variant, but she said it does not appear to cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

Doctor Traxler also said the number of COVID-19 cases is trending downward in the state, but she said it’s critical people get vaccinated against the virus.

“We can’t let our guards down now,” said Dr. Traxler. “Doing so too soon allows the virus to continue to thrive, create additional variants with even worse mutations and continue to unnecessarily take lives.”

She also reminded people at-home COVID-19 test kits are available for free. You can pick up a kit at a local health department, or order a free kit from the federal government.