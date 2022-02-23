GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) -The South Carolina Health Department is making changes in guidelines at schools and childcare facilities. Doctors said this is all in an effort to shift from a pandemic to an endemic mindset.

DHEC is updating its guidance in hopes that low COVID-19 positive rates will keep kids in school and childcare.

Parents like Katlyn Garcia are excited for things to get back to normal.

“I’m very grateful that they are lifting that they’re allowing more leniency especially for people who are working and need their kids to be in school,” Garcia said.

She’s glad her children will be able to stay in school more consistently.

“I didn’t agree with the amount of time my daughter had to stay out for like an entire week and she never had symptoms,” Garcia said.

That’s because DHEC has changed some of its guidelines. If individual schools and facilities have a positive rate lower than 10% for two weeks in a row test to stay and contact tracing can be stopped.

“This is an important step for our state because it lays the foundation for how we can work and live with a contained version of covid-19,” DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

However, if there are two weeks where the rate is higher than 10%, those measures will be put back in place.

“There will likely never be a zero case of COVID-19 in the world,” Traxler said.

Doctors said it’s important to shift both physically and mentally to accept COVID-19 will be the “new normal.”

“None of us asked for this pandemic and we would all love to see it go away,” Traxler said.

They also said there’s a good way to explain it to your children.

“It’s going to be much more of a shift to this new normal and again we want that new normal to be as close as we can safely and realistically to the old normal,” Traxler said.

Something Garcia has been doing with her children since the start of the pandemic.

“I honestly have really established normalcy with my girls the reality of what’s going on but also grace and kindness,” Garcia said.

Schools will still continue to report case numbers to DHEC on a weekly basis.