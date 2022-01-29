DHEC, Greenville Co. Schools respond after board’s request for modified COVID-19 guidelines

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Following the Greenville County school board’s initial request to the SCDHEC regarding modified quarantine guidelines, both the district and the health department have offered responses to 7NEWS.

This comes after Greenville County school board sent a letter to DHEC asking the department to modify guidelines due to an excessive number of students missing school for what they called “unnecessary COVID-19 quarantines.”

On Friday, DHEC offered the following statement:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recognizes the effectiveness of in-person learning and how important being in school is for the academic, social and mental development of our youth. We also want to ensure that all students, teachers and faculty, have a safe and healthy school community. This is why DHEC continually evaluates its guidance for schools and the public and makes evidence-based updates that follows the latest science. If schools follow the current guidance, very few students should have to miss school due to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. January 28, 2022 statement from DHEC

Currently, if a teacher is exposed to COVID-19 they can still come to work every day as long as they’re asymptomatic, wear a mask and get a test on the fifth day after exposure. For students, they have to stay home for five days before returning. The school board was requesting to have the same guidelines for both students and teachers.

Greenville County Schools issued a response Saturday, stating they have not received direct communication yet from the state’s health department: