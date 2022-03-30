GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, DHEC gave a community update in its last scheduled COVID-19 update.

State doctors described the numbers they are seeing as “encouraging.” They report many metrics are on the decline 50% or more this week compared to last week.

Doctors said even though case numbers may be down in part to at home testing, they say the most important data to follow is in relation to severe cases.

“Every county in South Carolina right now is saying low transmission according to the CDC community levels map. So ensure we are seeing less and less severe cases of Covid-19 which is a great sign that we’re continuing in the right direction,” Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, said.

Doctors are still urging individuals to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible. They said you should check community transmission weekly to stay up to date.