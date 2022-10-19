Fish kill in the Middle Tyger River in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released the cause of a fish kill in the Middle Tyger River.

On Sept. 17, a concerned citizen reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources after they found dozens of dead fish along the Middle Tyger River.

After investigation, it was determined the fish kill was caused by an overflow of a sodium hypochlorite (bleach) tank at the SJWD water district facility.

The cleanup was completed on Sept. 22.

DHEC said no additional fish kills have occurred in the area since the event.