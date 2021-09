DHEC to provide vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate.

ANDERSON

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson

Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson

Thursday September 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson County Farmer’s Market, 402 North Murray Avenue, Anderson

ABBEVILLE

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood Street, Suite 2, Abbeville

Thursday September 30 and Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood Street, Suite 2, Abbeville

CLINTON

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton

COWPENS

Saturday October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Timken Community Center, 180 Foster Street, Cowpens

GAFFNEY

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney

Tuesday September 28, Wednesday September 29, and Thursday September 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric Co-Op, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney

GREENVILLE

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville

GREENWOOD

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood

MCCORMICK

Monday September 27 and Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., McCormick County Health Dept, 204 Highway 28, McCormick

PICKENS

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens

SENECA

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, through Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca

SPARTANBURG

Monday September 27, Wednesday September 29, and Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

Tuesday September 28 and Thursday September 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside, 220 College Street, Spartanburg

Saturday October 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Class Hair, 1526 John B White Sr Blvd., Spartanburg

UNION

Monday September 27, Thursday September 30, and Friday October 1, 9:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Union Recreation Center, 111 Thomas Street, Union

Tuesday September 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union

Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union

PRISMA Health Upstate will offer Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+) at several community vaccination clinics (no appointments needed; walk-ins welcome):

• Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-noon: Rock of Ages Baptist Church 105 Donaldson Rd., Greenville

• Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: La Unica Super Center, 6119 White Horse Rd., Greenville

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you, here.