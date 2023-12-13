(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday that the state has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

DHEC said there has been widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. Officials said the best protection against the illness is the flu shot.

“With many of us planning and attending indoor gatherings in the coming weeks, among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” Dr. Bell said.

DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated.

It takes about two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting the flu vaccine, so it’s important to get vaccinated soon to prevent more illnesses since the flu has already spread widely in South Carolina and other states.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not received recommended vaccines for respiratory illnesses, getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe and effective.

Low or no-cost flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment.

Call (855) 472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location. DHEC provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday at scdhec.gov/flu. For more information about preventing the flu, visit scdhec.gov/flu.