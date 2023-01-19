SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas (VCOM) are teaming up to provide health screening and vaccinations to residents in the Upstate for free.

These mobile medical clinics will offer screenings for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and blood sugar and blood pressure measurements, as well as vaccinations for flu and COVID-19.

“With the use of VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit, we’re able to bring important health services into the community and make it incredibly easy and convenient for people to take a few minutes out of their day to do something important for their own health,” said Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC’s Upstate Region Health Director.

The mobile medical clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., except for the Jan. 28 clinic, at these locations and dates:

Thursday, Jan. 19: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Friday, Jan. 20: The Point Teen Health Center at Tobias, 154 George Washington Carver Drive, Spartanburg

*Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Phoenix Center, 1400 Cleveland Street, Greenville

Thursday, Feb. 2: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Thursday, Feb. 9: Goodwill Retail Store, 1305 Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney

Thursday, Feb. 16: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Friday, Feb. 24: The Point Teen Health Center at Tobias, 154 George Washington Carver Drive, Spartanburg

“VCOM is honored to partner with DHEC in this important effort,” said Alexis M. Stoner, Discipline Chair for Preventive Medicine and Public Health at VCOM.

STD screening appointments can be scheduled by calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. However, walk-ins are welcome for all services.

DHEC said no identification or insurance cards are necessary to receive these services.