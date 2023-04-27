SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Country music band Diamond Rio will play a free concert in Spartanburg this summer.

The six-time Vocal Group of the Year winner and Grand Ole Opry member will perform on Morgan Square on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is part of Diamond Rio’s 2023 tour and is hosted in conjunction with the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament, hosted June 5 – 11.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Spartanburg for the second year in a row,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “The BMW Charity Pro-Am is not only about golf but also about giving back to our community and creating memorable experiences. We’re grateful for the support of The Johnson Group in making this concert possible.”