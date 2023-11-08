GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anyone looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so at a discount this weekend.

This week is PetSmart’s National Adoption Week, and the Greenwood Humane Society is hosting a weekend-long event this weekend which will bring feature waiting for adoption from three different shelters and humane societies.

The event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and noon – 5 p.m. Sunday at 201 Hospitality Blvd in Greenwood.

The event will feature crafts, food, games and music, and all adoptions will be discounted this weekend.

For more information, call 864-396-4099.