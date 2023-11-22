GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena November 22-26, 2023.

Mickey’s Search Party will be showing on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Organizers suggest early arrival to see a pre-show production.

Mickey and other characters will bring magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air.

The show is different from years past as Mickey and his friends will follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

Other characters in the show include Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco, Elsa from Frozen, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie from Toy Story and more.

For tickets visit their website.