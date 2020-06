CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was flown to an area hospital following a shooting Friday morning in Chesnee.

Cherokee County Dispatch officials said officers responded at about 6:07 a.m. to the 100 block of West Julie Court for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot.

Dispatch officials said the victim was air lifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

We will update this story as information becomes available.