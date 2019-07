GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a deputy involved shooting in the Parker area of Greenville County.

Dispatch officials said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Page Drive near Serrane Drive.

No deputies were injured, according to dispatch officials.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

A 7News crew is enroute to the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.