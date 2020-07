ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County emergency officials responded to a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Abbeville Highway.

Anderson County dispatch officials said deputies responded at about 2:54 a.m. to the Meadow Run Apartments in the 3300 block of Abbeville Highway.

One person was shot and injured, according to dispatch officials. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited.

We will update this story as information becomes available.