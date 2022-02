Dispatch: Crews battling fire at abandoned house in Anderson Co. (Courtesy: David Browning)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home in Anderson County Sunday night.

Anderson County Dispatch confirmed the fire happened on Watkins Road.

The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Anderson County Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.