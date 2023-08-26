GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Dispatch said that deputies responded to a shoplifting in progress on Saturday.

According to deputies, the incident took place at Steal of a Deal Overstocks located at 2110 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Deputies said that they received the call around 12:58 p.m.

Deputies said that they were searching the area for the suspect, but could not find him. There is a Greenville County K-9 on the scene as well.

The suspect was last seen running near Yorkshire and Elizabeth Road near Cherokee Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with short hair that is bald in the top, wearing a light blue Nike shirt and khaki shorts.

The incident is isolated, If you see anyone who fits the description of the suspect, please call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-467-5300.

The area is starting to clear out now.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.