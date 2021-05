ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County dispatch told 7 News a pedestrian was reportedly hit during a crash Thursday morning in West Anderson.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 4:37 a.m. on Whitner Street near Pearman Dairy Drive.

Dispatch officials told 7 News EMS and a fire department responded to the scene.

According to SCHP’s website, the crash did result in injuries.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.