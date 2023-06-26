GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Controversy surrounding a display for LGBTQ Pride Month has led to the removal of all displays at libraries across Greenville County.

At a Greenville County Library Board meeting Tuesday, board members voted unanimously to have all bulletin boards, end cases and lobby displays removed from all county libraries within the next week. New displays will not be allowed to be put up for the next 90 days.

The board plans to unveil a new display policy by the end of that time frame.

The decision came after a county library director ordered the manager of the Travelers Rest Library to remove a display for Pride Month, and the manager refused.

“The LGBT community deserves to feel represented here, and it is bad library governance to ask them to remove something that does not go against their policy,” said Tyler Prescott, CEO of Upstate SC LGBT, of the decision.

The board also discussed threats made against the Travelers Rest library last week about its Pride Month display. The board will allow the library to spend up to $25,000 for security on an as-needed basis.