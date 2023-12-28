ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Wrapping paper is among one of the most popular materials that are recycled during the holidays.

“With the wrapping paper, you can put it in with the mixed paper and we can run it with our newspaper,” said Anderson County Solid Waste Director, Greg Smith.

Christmas trees can also be recycled.

If it’s an artificial tree, you can put it in the “metal” container. If it’s a real Christmas tree, coral engineers use them for creating fish habitats.

“You definitely want to take off all your lights, your ornaments off and tensile or anything like that because that’s not good for fish. You also definitely don’t want a cut tree staying in your house because they dry out and become a fire hazard,” Smith said.

For anyone also wanting to recycle other items in your home, a convenience recycling center is the place to do it.

“We have a pre-crusher for couches and big chairs to help with the number of hauls. We also take electronics and of course, we do the regular recycling like cardboard, glass, aluminum cans and steel,” Smith said.

Visitors at the center said getting rid of the “old” to make room for the “new” after the holidays is refreshing.

“We were cleaning out the house anyway so why not make a little room to put in the new stuff? We got some new shelves to put together and have decorating to do,” said Michelle Harris.

Harris said a convenience center truly lives up to its name.

“This place has been super helpful, everyone here is always so nice because there are bins for everything. You can recycle literally everything here,” said Harris.

According to Smith, recycling centers across the county get about 12,000 visitors during the holiday season.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic so be careful when you are getting out and stepping out of your vehicle and if you need to know where something goes just ask the ambassadors that work here and we will point you out to where you need to go,” said Smith.

For a complete list of drop-off locations and operation hours, click here.