SPARTANBURG, S.C. – This Saturday, Ohio State plays at Indiana and Texas Tech plays at Wyoming in college football games exclusively broadcasted on 7WSPA. In addition, Northwestern plays at Rutgers in New Jersey and Oregon State plays San Jose State in California.

Since 7WSPA was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore 7WSPA and The CW62 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. 7WSPA has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

7WSPA is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, 7WSPA broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

7WSPA’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.