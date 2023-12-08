SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Dorman head girls basketball coach Valorie Whiteside passed away Friday morning, according to Spartanburg District 6.

The school district announced Whiteside’s passing in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

“Coach Whiteside was the winningest girls basketball coach in Dorman history. Whiteside made a lasting impact on countless players and coaches during her time at Dorman and will always be a true blue Cavalier. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those who were touched by her extraordinary life and career,” the district said.