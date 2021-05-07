District: Campobello-Gramling School student in custody after list found

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg District One officials said an eight-grade student was arrested Wednesday at Campobello-Gramling School.

The district said students saw a list of names, including some students’ names, and reported it to a teacher.

After further investigation, school officials found the list and the student was taken into custody. The district said the student was booked into the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The district said a letter was sent to parents about the incident.