SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that one person has been transported to the hospital after a high-speed chase ended in North Carolina on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to 2772 Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs in reference to a trespassing and disturbance call. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect in the parking lot.

According to deputies, the suspect was sitting in a vehicle with a handgun in his waistband. The suspect pointed his gun at deputies and left the scene in the vehicle. A pursuit began and the suspect made it to I-26 driving toward North Carolina near Exit 1.

The Landrum Police Department assisted in the chase and was able to set up vehicle spike strips which took out at least one of the suspect’s tires. The suspect’s vehicle exited I-26 onto Highway 14 driving into North Carolina.

Deputies said that the pursuit continued into North Carolina where the North Carolina Highway Patrol took over the vehicle pursuit along with assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit eventually came to an end when the suspect pulled into the parking lot of 5393 Penial Road, Tyron, NC. The suspect did have a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Spartanburg Regional by helicopter. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit as well.

There is no information regarding the name of the suspect or his condition at this time. Stay Connected with 7NEWS for additional information.