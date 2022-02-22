Dive team searches for evidence in pond at Greenville Co. apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A dive team is searching a Greenville County apartment complex’s pond on Tuesday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s County said they along with the Clemson Police Department are searching in Pine Grove Lake at the Lakecrest Apartments on East North Street.

CPD said they were made aware of this location where a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation discarded evidence.

Police said the item being searched for and the case being investigated cannot be released at this time.

Dive team at Greenville Co. apartment complex (Source: 7NEWS)

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.