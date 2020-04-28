Divinity Care Facility asks for help after damage to community garden

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — When strong storms passed through the Upstate last weekend, Divinity Care Facility felt the effects: A massive pecan tree was uprooted and blown over, taking out a chunk of the organization’s community garden as it went.

“It tore up the fence between our property and the property next door,” said Aaron H. Williams, the chair of the board of directors for the facility, which is located at 446 Arch Street in Spartanburg.

Williams estimated the tree killed about 75% of the community garden. It smashed two greenhouses, too.

“It did a lot of damage to the new plants that we had in the garden,” he said.

And now the tree — too big for the facility’s limited equipment to remove — sits where it landed. The facility is asking for help.

“Hopefully, we can get some help, maybe to cut it on up and move it on out, however it can be done,” said Gene James.

Divinity Care Facility is asking for help – whether that help comes in the form of physical help, loaned equipment or financial donations.

Those interested in offering assistance can visit the facility in person or call its number: 864-948-9700.