LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they are telling the public to not approach.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement is in the area of Greenpond Road searching for David Nathaniel Sentell.

Deputies describe him as 6 foot, 1 inch and weighing around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored hoodie.

Deputies said he if anyone does see him, do not approach and call 911.