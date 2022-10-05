GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Brightly-colored reflective signs will be installed on all docks on Lake Greenwood. Greenwood County Emergency Management said this will help 9-1-1 operators dispatch first responders to emergencies that occur on the lake.

“A lot of times when we have boating accidents or drownings, people have a hard time identifying where they are on the lake, especially if they’re not familiar with the lake,” explained Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County’s Emergency Services Coordinator.

Parrish said first responders have relied on cell phone pings to help them locate where a call was coming from.

“Just a few months ago, we had a boating accident that was giving out a call on one end of the lake, and the boating accident was actually in a different area of the lake,” said Parrish. “We had quite a long response time to that.”

According to Jimmy Peden, the chairman of Connect Lake Greenwood, there are about 5,400 docks surrounding Lake Greenwood.

Each sign will include set of numbers, which will be associated with a physical address. It will also be color coordianted with the county it is located in.

Greenwood County: green sign

Newberry County: blue sign

Laurens County: red sign

“Hopefully we can save some lives with it and reduce the amount of time it takes us to get to the boating accidents, drownings or any kind of lake emergencies that we may have,” said Parrish.

Volunteers will install the signs from October 29 to November 13.

Each dock owner will be required to pay a one-time fee of $5 for the sign.

“The funds for signs on Greenwood County docks will be collected by an additional transfer to the Lake Management Fund, and dock owners who live in Newberry and Laurens counties will see the one-time fee added to their annual dock fee billed in July 2023,” said a Greenwood County Spokesperson.