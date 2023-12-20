BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Doctors’ offices are packed with patients right now, with an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV, especially in children.

“We come in with 10-20 messages,” said Carson Moore, physician assistant and co-owner of Carolina Children’s Clinic in Boiling Springs. “We are setting records every night with patient volumes. I think last night we did 64 so, yeah, we are seeing quite a bit.”

Moore said he’s seen an increase in RSV cases this year.

As RSV awareness increases, a new vaccine to fight the sickness is now being offered to those over 65 years old and an antibody shot is being offered to younger kids.

He said children under 18 months old are more at risk for the sickness.

“It is really designed for the youngest kiddos who are most prone to RSV,” Moore said. “You give it to them right at the onset of RSV season and it provides them with a good bit of protection from RSV. They might still get the RSV but they will already have the antibodies there to help fight it off versus having to learn how to do it on their own.”

Health care professionals said there are several ways to keep you and your children healthy as these illnesses spread.

Tips include wearing a mask, limiting the number of people you are around, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands.

“At my school there was about like 10 kids [that have been sick]”, Derik Solis said.

Solis said several kids at his school have been sick. Parents said that often when their young one isn’t feeling good, others in their classroom aren’t either.

“Everyone is together at school,” Steve Craycraft said. “Things get passed around at school, that does it.”

Moore said often when he is seeing sick patients, there is not a prescription he can send their parents home with.

He said Tylenol and ibuprofen can help but the best medicine is rest and plenty of fluids.

“I think, for the most part, the reason we see a lot of kiddos is because schools are pushing to have these notes, which is completely fine, appropriate, and we are happy to see them. But if you’ve got the ability to keep your kiddo home with supportive care for a couple days then there is not necessarily a reason to get that diagnosis,” Moore said.