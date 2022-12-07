GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A facility dog at Prisma Health – Upstate died early Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.

Vivi, one of eight facility dogs, was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, and had just celebrated her eighth birthday.

Since arriving to work at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in 2015, Vivi has provided comfort, distraction and loyalty to many kids and families walking through hard times.

Prisma Health officials said Vivi is written in so many stories and has a special place in children’s hearts all over the Upstate.