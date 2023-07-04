MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was charged after they found a dog inside a car with all of the windows rolled up.

Deputies said that they found an abandoned vehicle on a rural road in Marshall. While deputies were investigating, the dog was found inside the car, with temperatures being over 80 degrees outside. According to deputies, all of the doors were locked as well.

Deputies said that the dog was lethargic and was barely responding. Deputies made entry into the vehicle and removed the dog. The dog collapsed once it was removed.

Deputies and a bystander quickly gave aid to the dog. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the dog had been locked in the vehicle with the windows rolled up a day before the vehicle was found by deputies.

Madison County Animal Control took custody of the dog. Joseph Buckner was charged with felony animal cruelty.