Police are investigating after a dog was found shot in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a dog was found shot to death on Sunday.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, officers received a call for service on Sunday near the 700 block of Holmes St.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who stated her dog was shot in the head at the intersection of Cherry St. and Oak St.

The woman stated that the last time she saw her dog was Saturday around 11 p.m. in her sunroom.

On Sunday, she went looking and posted on Facebook in an effort to find her dog.

The woman stated that she received a message on Facebook that her dog was shot. She then went to the location and found her dog lying on the road with a gunshot in the head between the eyes.

Officers then responded to the intersection of Cherry St. and located shell casings. Officers also talked to some neighbors in the area who said they heard shots and saw a male walking away after the shot.

The man was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, white shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Gaffney Police Department at (864) 489-8115 as the owner of the dog is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.