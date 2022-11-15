ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A dog groomer in Anderson was charged with animal cruelty Tuesday after she allegedly struck a dog multiple times.

The incident happened at Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming on N. Main Street in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the area Monday following reports of animal cruelty.

The responding officer spoke to someone who said they observed, and had video of, one of the groomers hitting the dog while she was grooming it. The video quickly circulated on social media.

On Tuesday, police charged 38-year-old Cinde Durham with cruelty to animals and stated she is expected to turn herself in.

A bond hearing for Durham is set for Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming posted the following statement on Facebook :

Groomers at Molly & Me are not employees, but rather they are independent contractors. As a result of our committment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever ties with any groomers who do not meet opur expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions. Molly & Me Dog Bakery & Grooming Facebook post

As of Tuesday morning, the Facebook page was no longer available to the public.