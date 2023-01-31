BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was charged and dozens of dogs were rescued from Buncombe County home Tuesday morning.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said their Animal Services Unit searched a home on Tall Tree Lane in the Leicester community around 9 a.m.

More than 25 dogs were rescued from the home with the help of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also said other animals were found in the home and were suffering from neglect.

Lindsey Trevor Rue was charged with felony kill animal by starvation, felony animal cruelty, child neglect, and resist delay or obstruct.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may follow.