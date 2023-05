The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office will introduce two of its latest additions to the department to the community later this month.

Lily and Tank, a pair of bloodhounds recently acquired by the department, will be at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library, 304 Biltmore Road, Easley, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23rd.

While at the library the new recruits and their handlers will give a demonstration of their abilities and handlers will answer questions from community members.