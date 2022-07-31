ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County P.A.W.S. is celebrating the universal birthday for all rescue dogs, as known asDOGust 1st.

Anderson County P.A.W.S. is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge for the celebration, P.A.W.S. said. Throughout the first week of August, there will be an adoption special.

North Shore Animal League America created DOGust 1st to celebrate rescue dogs since the actual dates of birth for most rescued dogs are unknown, according to P.A.W.S.

The animal shelter, located at 1320 Highway 29S, Anderson SC, 29626, said from August 1st through August 6, Anderson County P.A.W.S. is waiving adoption fees on all animals.

Anderson County P.A.W.S. is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from noon through 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.