Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Spindale

Surveillance photos showing armed robbery suspect at Dollar General in Spindale, NC, February 11, 2022 (From: Spindale Police Department)

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – A Dollar General store in Spindale was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

According to Spindale Police, the robbery happened around 2:00 p.m. at the store on West Street.

Surveillance photos showing armed robbery suspect’s vehicle in Spindale, NC, February 11, 2022 (From: Spindale Police Department)

Investigators said a man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a red ball cap, sunglasses, and a surgical mask entered the store and walked behind the counter before pulling out a gun.

The man then demanded money from the register.

The man then left in an older model tan Ford pickup truck with a green stripe, police said.

He was last seen driving north on Railroad Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect are asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.