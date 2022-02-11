Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Spindale

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance photos showing armed robbery suspect at Dollar General in Spindale, NC, February 11, 2022 (From: Spindale Police Department)

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – A Dollar General store in Spindale was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

According to Spindale Police, the robbery happened around 2:00 p.m. at the store on West Street.

Surveillance photos showing armed robbery suspect’s vehicle in Spindale, NC, February 11, 2022 (From: Spindale Police Department)

Investigators said a man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a red ball cap, sunglasses, and a surgical mask entered the store and walked behind the counter before pulling out a gun.

The man then demanded money from the register.

The man then left in an older model tan Ford pickup truck with a green stripe, police said.

He was last seen driving north on Railroad Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect are asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store