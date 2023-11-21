COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former President Donald Trump plans to attend the Palmetto Bowl Thanksgiving weekend, according to governor’s office.

The game will be hosted by the Gamecocks at William-Brice Stadium.

“Governor McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football, spokesperson for Gov. McMaster said.

As the Republican primary approaches, Trump has remained the front runner in recent polls despite facing charges in four criminal cases.

The Palmetto Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Columbia. You can also watch the game on the SEC Network.