PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former President Donald Trump will speak on Pickens’ Main Street on July 1 as part of the city’s Independence Day Spectacular.

The rally will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

Trump will give his speech at 214 E Main Street at 1 p.m.

The city of Pickens has been planning its Independence Day Spectacular for eight months. According to Bryan Owens, the city’s marketing director, the city received a call from Senator Lindsey Graham’s office a few weeks ago asking if Trump could speak at the event.

Nearly 75 percent of Pickens County’s voters voted for Trump in the 2020 election, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.