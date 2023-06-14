PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Former President Donald Trump will headline the Pickens Independence Day Spectacular. The City of Pickens confirmed on Wednesday that the 45th president, along with state lawmakers, will speak at an event Saturday, July 1 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m..

The rally is part of a full day of events meant to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Other events planned for the day include a 5k run/walk, live music and a fireworks show after dark. The day will also have food, games and other things to do around the city.

Trump is a popular figure in South Carolina politics. He carried the state in 2016 and 2020, and despite a rash of legal woes – including a recent indictment for violations of the Espionage Act – remains a frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Primary battle.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, Trump leads political rival Ron Desantis by more than 20% in most national polls among likely voters.

The full schedule for the Pickens Independence Day Spectacular is: