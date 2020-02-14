Donate 2 cans for a free ride with Greenlink, Valentine’s Day only

Breaking News
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink Transit in Greenville partnered with United Ministries to hold a canned food drive on Valentine’s Day.

Greenlink Marketing and Public Affairs Manager Nicole McAden said they were approached by United Ministries to hold a canned food drive for employees, and they decided to open it up to riders and anyone who would be willing to donate.

McAden said it’s a great way for the community to unite and for riders, who may also be clients of United Ministries, to benefit.

Riders will receive a free ride on the bus with two canned goods. Paratransit riders will get a free ride with four donated non-perishable food item donations.

