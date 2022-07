SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A donation drive was held for Ukrainian refugees Tuesday in Spartanburg.

The donation drive was held at Mary and Martha Services.

Furniture, kitchen supplies and bedding were donated along with baby items like diapers and crib sheets.

If you would like to donate, you can take your gently used household items and furniture to the warehouse located at 2270 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.