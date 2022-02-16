INMAN, S..C (WSPA) – City of Inman is asking for donations on behalf of residents at an assisted living facility after its owner was arrested Monday.

Oakridge Community Care Home 1 & 2 were closed after the owner and administrator Darryl Alan Mast, 57, of Boiling Springs, was charged with beach of trust, neglecting and exploiting residents at the assisted living facilities.

As a result, 30 adults living in the facilities will have to move.

Officials said the poor surroundings and lacking sanitary conditions meant that clothes, bedding and some person items could not be moved.

The City of Inman is asking for donations for the following items: sweatpants, t-shirts, pajamas, house coats, slippers, socks, underwear, blankets, and non-perishable snacks. Due to COVID-19, officials are asking for all donations to be new.

Items can be dropped off at Inman City Hall located at 20 S. Main Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone with questions is asked to call (864) 472-6200.