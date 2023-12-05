ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – 7News and Caring for the Carolinas is holding this week’s Seasons of Hope donation drive at Hamrick’s in Anderson.

The beneficiary for December 5 is Haven of Rest. This nonprofit exists to see those bound by life-dominating issues rescued restored and released while experiencing the love of Jesus Christ.

Executive Director Eddie Capps said they house men and women in a residential program as they go through addiction recovery. They also focus on job placement, providing meals near the holidays and providing clothing and toiletries.

You can give to Haven of Rest through their website here. or visit 219 WEST WHITNER STREET, ANDERSON, SC, 29624,

Hamricks is located at 3132 North Main Street. Donation items can be dropped off on Tuesday, Dec 5 until 6 PM.